My Corona: Longford puppy named after Covid-19 virus

Covid-19 is wreaking havoc accross the world but there are still some people looking for the silver lining on this cloud.

For local boy, Joe Rooney, school being closed was the perfect opportunity to get a new puppy. Without the virus, he wouldn’t have the puppy and so he decided to name the little Jack Russell Terrier ‘Corona’.

“He got this little puppy because he was off school, to keep him entertained,” Joe’s mother, Fidelma, told the Longford Leader, confirming that, so far, Joe is doing a great job of looking after his new best friend.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran