PICTURES | Celebrating a ‘truly wonderful day’ for women in Longford

“We had a truly wonderful day,” Louise Lovett CEO of Longford Women’s Link said as she reflected on the successful International Women’s Day celebrations in the facility this year.

Organised by the Friendly & Social Group, a group of women who both work and train in LWL, the day’s events brought women of all ages from across the community to celebrate womanhood and women’s lives.

RTE journalist Sinead Hussey from Longford kickstarted the events with a barnstorming speech and this set the tone for a day filled with ideas, discussion and fun.

Other speakers included Social Ecologist Kathryn McCabe, Stephanie Igoe of Longford ICA, and Anna D Atkinson who spoke about ethical living. One of the highlights of the day was adult learner Sonya Fitzmaurice who brought the house down with her inspiring talk on returning to education and the support she had received from Women’s Link. The international cafe, a sustainable fashion masterclass and a mindfulness session were all hugely popular.

Speaking afterwards, Louise Lovett spoke of the diverse attendance at the event.

“Many of these women and girls had never attended an event in LWL and they were clearly impacted by the ‘feeling’ of the organisation as they participated in the programme of events throughout the day,” she explained.

It was lovely to have so many loyal supporters join us, but also to see so many new faces as it is important that LWL continues to be an inclusive organisation, open to all women in Longford.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN