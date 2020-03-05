Longford Leader Jobs Alert: MA Stephens & Co seeks Qualified and Trainee Accountants

Are you an ACA, CPA or ACCA qualified Accountant seeking to progress your career in Practice, if so this is a fantastic opportunity for you to join our team.

We are a leading accountancy firm based in Mullingar and are now looking for a qualified Accountants to work mainly in our accounts preparation and audit division.

There are excellent career progression opportunities for the right candidate, making this an ideal role in which to build a rewarding career.



In this job you will:

Be responsible for all accounts preparation and audit function within the office

Report directly to the partners

Supervise and motivate your team

Plan work schedules

Meet deadlines to ensure that client satisfaction is achieved in discharging their compliance obligations

To be considered you will need:

Previous experience in practice, including proficiency in all client service areas

Be proactive and diligent as an Accountant

Have excellent communication skills and a highly organised approach

Capable of both working on your own initiative and as part of a team

TRAINEE ACCOUNTANTS

We are currently recruiting trainee accountants to commence training contracts in 2020.

Candidates will ideally be a third level graduate, with strong interpersonal and analytical skills, with a keen ambition and be able to work as part of our successful team leading to a qualification as a Chartered or Certified Accountant.

Trainees will gain experience in the areas of general practice, auditing, taxation and corporate finance. The recommended level of remuneration to include registration, course and exam fees shall be paid during the training period together with appropriate study leave.

To apply for the above positions please send your CV to:

Edel Keenan

M.A. Stephens Consulting

Presentation House,

Harbour Street,

Mullingar,

Co. Westmeath N91VNY3

E-mail: reception@mastephens.ie