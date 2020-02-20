Newtowncashel Drama to set a Cat Among Pigeons with latest production

Newtowncashel Drama Group are preparing to set a cat among the pigeons at The Hill in Newtowncashel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 28, 29 and March 1.

Cat Among Pigeons, a new farcical comedy by Tom O’Brien, takes a wry look at a marriage in crisis, not helped by the arrival of a pet cat, and the onset of a troublesome allergy.

Connie, a successful artist from a middle-class background and her working-class husband Jack, could work through their difficulties were it not for their meddlesome in-laws.

Jack’s father, enlists the spiritual aid of the new priest of the parish in a futile effort to restore marital harmony but, with their son returning from London along with his girlfriend and some surprising news, not to mention the ensuing misunderstandings, misheard revelations and illogical conclusions, Connie is forced to decide on her future professional and personal life.

Tickets for Cat Among Pigeons, at €10/€5 each are available to purchase via the box office by calling 0862521536. Doors will open at 8pm nightly, with curtains at 8.30pm.