Stars in my Eye

Samantha Riggs, Karen Casserly and Ciara Kearney

Nicole Rowley strikes a pose at last week's production

Nadine Coyle gets into the swing of things

Zack Hackett, Trevor McHugh, Peter Columb and John Mc Dermott strut their stuff at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Colette Reynolds, Fiona Fenelon, Sinead Lynch, Orla Waters and Gemma Cheevers wow audience members at last week's spectacle Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Sarah Costello and Christopher Burke belt out a duet together

Paul McCarthy, Damien Bennett, Thomas Brady, Colm Hughes and Malachy Flanagan

Samantha McHale

David Dowd with microphone in hand

Mona Considine and Declan Kenny address those watching on from the public gallery

Malachy Flanagan