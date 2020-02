Longford London Annual Dinner Dance

Frank Gill, Shane English, Diane Gill, Ciaran and Lora McGann, Davut Unsal, Emily Baughen and Enda and Siobhan McGann. Most are from Kenagh and Drumlish in county Longford Picture: Malcolm McNally

Cllr Ger Farrell, Leas Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council and his wife Sarah

Lorraine, James, Mary and Noel Earley from Ballinalee Picture: Malcolm McNally

Longford Association in London Life President Michael McCann, right, welcomes Martin Skelly, a regular visitor from Longford over the years Picture: Malcolm McNally

Longford Association in London Chairperson Aidan Ganley (Lanesboro) is pictured left with Albert Cooney, Chairperson of Longford GAA. They are holding the O'Byrne Cup, which was won by the Longford senior football team Picture: Malcolm McNally

Longford Association in London Vice President Dan Keogh (Killoe) is pictured 3rd left with his wife Helen, Jamie Connors, Noreen McGuire (Newtownforbes) and Jimmy and Sarah McDonnell Picture: Malcolm McNally

Longford Association in London Vice Chairperson Ciaran McGann is pictured right with his wife Lora (Drumlish) and his brother Enda. The McGanns are from Kenagh Picture: Malcolm McNally

Paddy Mahon, Chief Executive of Longford County Council, is pictured 3rd left with his wife Marie and Ann Marie and Enda McKeon (Newtownforbes) Picture: Malcolm McNally

Irish Ambassador Adrian O'Neill and his wife Aisling are pictured centre with Mary Ganley, wife of Longford Association in London Chairperson Aidan Ganley and Teresa Costello (Lanesboro) Picture: Malcolm McNally

Cllr Seamus Butler, Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, and his wife Marie are pictured with Longford Association in London President Frank Gill (Drumlish) Picture: Malcolm McNally

Longford Association in London Life President Michael McCann and his wife Toni Picture: Malcolm McNally

Michael Heneghan from Lanesboro and Karolina Gacek from Poland Picture: Malcolm McNally

Lora McGann and Diane Gill, both from Drumlish Picture: Malcolm McNally

Right: John Rabbitt from Abbeylara, representing Longford Association in Dublin & his wife Brid from Monaghan Picture: Malcolm McNally

Well known Longford singer Declan Nerney is pictured with Lorraine, Helen, Sharon, Mary, Elaine and Nora McInerney who are originally from Drumlish Picture: Malcolm McNally