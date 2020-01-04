GALLERY| Christmas day run in aid of Longford MS a huge success
The Annual Christmas Day Run from Newtowncashel to Lanesborough, in aid of the Longford branch of MS Ireland, has celebrated 29 years.
With large crowds making their way to Newtowncashel on Christmas morning, this year's event was a huge success. Over the years, the event has raised much needed funds for Longford MS. As well as being provided with refreshments on the day, participants also received a running t-shirt, sponsored by Peter Hanley motors.
Check out some of the pictures from the action on Christmas day.
Pictures: Declan Gilmore.
