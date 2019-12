Paddy Egan from Kenagh with his daughter Ann & grand daughter

One of the many excellent solo performances by the Band of An Garda Síochána

The Garda Band performed a fundraising Christmas concert in aid of Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre on Sunday last, December 15 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon. Also see page 15 for more Picture: Frank McGrath

Members of the staff of Ballymahon Day Care Centre after keeping everyone nourished during last Sunday's Garda Band Concert Picture: Frank McGrath

Garda Emma Kiernan, Ballymahon one of the main orgainsers of the recent concert by An Garda Síochána Band

Kate Connolly performing one of many songs at the concert

Paddy Egan from Kenagh with his daughter Ann & grand daughter

Paddy Egan from Kenagh with his daughter Ann & grand daughter

One of the many excellent solo performances by the Band of An Garda Síochána

Collette Connor, Eileen Finnerty and Angela Walsh