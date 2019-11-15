PICTURES | Evolution Stage School celebrates 10 years with spectacular performances

Evolution Stage School wowed audiences in Backstage Theatre with their eight sold-out performances to celebrate 10 years in Longford.

The show, featuring students from all over Longford and surrounding counties, aged three to 20, years included music, song and dance from High School Musical, a boyband tribute, Steps, Bowie/Prince tribute and lots more.

The highlight for many attending was the anti bullying song 'I Have A Voice' that has also received an amazing reaction on Facebook with many people calling for it to be shown in schools around the country.

The final night of the show included six standing ovations and a surprise song written and performed by the students especially for teachers Tracey and Paul. It made it a very emotional night for all in attendance.

There’s no rest for many of the students as they rehearse for the Christmas Panto, Cinderella, starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne.

Evolution student Leia Victory will play the role of Cinderella with Iarlaith O'Rourke playing Dandini and Conor McLoughlin in the role of Herald.

Classes resumed after the 10th anniversary show last Saturday with several new members joining.

A waiting list is now operating for all classes on evolutionstageschool.com