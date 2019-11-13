Dog found abandoned in Lanesboro euthanised due to severe injury and extreme suffering

The ISPCA is reissuing an appeal for information in relation to a young German shepherd/Akita dog left chained near the entrance to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre last Sunday night, November 10, 2019.

The dog was rushed to a local veterinary practice where it was discovered that it had a horrendous leg injury with part of the dog’s leg missing. After full assessment it was determined, based on veterinary advice, that due to the severity of the suffering that the dog was enduring and the low probability of successful treatment, the dog should be euthanised on humane grounds to prevent further suffering.

Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “We are extremely anxious for any information that will help us establish how this dog came to be in this situation, how the injury occurred and who abandoned him on a cold, wet evening. The pain and suffering that the dog endured is quite unimaginable and we would appeal to anybody who knows anything at all to make contact.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here.

Read more: ISPCA outraged over abandoned dogs in Roscommon and Longford