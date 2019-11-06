PICTURES | Whizzkids Drumlish Community Childcare celebrates 20th anniversary

Whizzkids Drumlish Community Childcare celebrated its 20th anniversary on September 1.

Open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, Whizzkids caters for children in need of full daycare, preschool, Montessori or after school care.

Whizzkids is a community childcare facility providing high quality childcare at affordable prices.

For more information, contact manager, Alice Connell, on 0433329559 or 0863451057. You can also email whizzkidschildcare@yahoo.ie.