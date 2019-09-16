GALLERY| Plenty of colour and style at the Longford vintage club car run
Longford vintage club recently held their vintage club car run, with classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes making the journey down.
Some of the cars in attendance included a 1969 Ford Capri, a 1970 VW Beetle, a Rover P5B from 1972, an Austin A30 from 1952, a 1981 DeLorean, a Peugeot 205 GTI from 1988, a Triumph from 1975, a 1989 Mercedes 190E, a Ford Sierra GT and much more.
Pictures - Michelle Ghee
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on