PICTURES | Official opening of Granard Harp Festival

At the opening of the Granard Harp Festival last Thursday evening in Granard Community Library were committee members Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds, Garda Tracey Shanley, Mairead O'Farrell, Jimmy Donohoe, Rosemary Gaynor, Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr PJ Reilly, Cllr Turlough McGovern, Frances Lynch, Patricia Masterson, Shane and Bronagh Kiernan, Gráinne Donohoe. Also see Page 46 for more coverage of the Granard Harp Festival Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Some members of the members of the John Dungan Branch of Comhaltas, Áine Fitzpatrick, Aoibhinn and Dearbhla Lynch and Maria Ledwidth performing at the official opening of the Granard Harp Festival last Thursday evening in Granard Community Library

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Anne O'Neill, Maura Gilchrist and Patrica Masterson at the opening of the Granard Harp Festival

Nora Drake, Emily and Amber Fitzpatrick, Annie Drake all smiles at the opening of the Granard Harp Festival last Thursday evening in Granard Community Library

Ava Lynch and Roisin Grant entertaining those gathered for the official opening of the Granard Harp Festival. Also see page 46 for more photographs