PICTURES | Brave Giant bring huge crowds to Marquee in Drumlish Festival

Drumlish was heaving with happy festival goers on Saturday night as Brave Giant took to the Marquee in Drumlish stage to entertain the masses.

Performing in their home town has always been important to the four lads, who were thrilled to be back in Drumlish at the weekend.

The lads are heading off on a tour in the coming months to promote their debut album, which will be launched in the autumn.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN