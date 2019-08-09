PICTURES | A Little Lifetime fundraiser at the Sin Bin, Longford Rugby Club
The Sin Bin at Longford Rugby Club recently held a table quiz fundraiser in aid of A Little Lifetime Foundation.
A Little Lifetime Foundation, a voluntary organisation founded in 1983, is the voice for bereaved parents and their families across Ireland, and their aim is to promote healthy grieving and bring understanding and hope when a baby dies at any stage of pregnancy, during or after birth.
