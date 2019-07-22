GALLERY| Longford learn all about enhancing the county as tourism hub at Build Brand Longford event

A 'Build Brand Longford' event, which was organised and hosted by Longford Chamber of Commerce, recently took place at the Longford golf club.

Featuring keynote speakers such as Center Parcs CEO, Martin Dalby, Hidden Heartlands Manager, Mark McGovern, and Dublin Airport Authority CEO, Dalton Phillips, with addresses from Chamber president, Niamh Donlon and Cllr Micheál Carrigy, attendees learned all about the touristic opportunities for the county.

Pictures - Shelley Corcoran.