GALLERY| Minister Ring in Longford to launch Summer Stars Reading Adventure

Minister Ring took a trip to Longford on Thursday, June 20, to launch the Summer Stars Reading Adventure 2019.

The National Summer Stars Reading Adventure 2019 is part of the national “Right-to-Read” programme to support literacy and reading development across local authorities and is led locally by the public library service. The programme is in its fourth year of implementation and the focus of the campaign is on services to support children and families.

Launching the Summer Stars Reading Adventure for 2019, the Minister said: “This wonderful initiative will run in public libraries across the country this summer and, of course, it is free and open to all children.

“I encourage everyone to bring their children to the local library and participate in this programme." he concluded.

WATCH| Minister Ring turns the sod to Edgeworthstown library and issues warning to Longford public