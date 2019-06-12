PICTURES | Excitement as Longford Summer Festival is launched at the Spiral Tree

As we inch closer and closer to summer, there's one thing on everyone's minds: the spectacular lineup of the Longford Summer Festival.

The festival was officially launched in the Spiral Tree last Friday night with performances by local musicians Katie Gallagher (KTG) from Ballymahon, and Drumlish legends, Brave Giant.

Bringing thousands to Longford's streets in July, this year's festival has been extended to include nine incredible nights of live music in Longford town, with some of the best bands from around the country preparing to hit the main stage over the first two weeks in July.

Kicking off on July 4 and finishing up on July 14, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Acts such as The Stunning, The High Kings, Aslan, Jake Carter, Cliona Hagan and Michael English have already been announced for this year's lineup.

Mike Denver, the Garth Brooks Experience, FIELDS, State Lights, Goats Don't Shave, Brendan Kelly, Spirit of Smokie and the Dublin City Ramblers are just a few of the acts that have also been added to the bill in recent weeks.

Organisers are really looking forward to another successful Longford Festival, which will bring great live music to the town nightly and for free.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN