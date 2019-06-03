GALLERY| Crowds flock to 3 province cycle in support of St Christopher's

The cycle took place on Sunday, May 26, and this year’s event was the fifth annual instalment.

The event is being run in aid of St Christopher’s services, a cause most definitely close to the heart of organisers. Philip’s son Shane, who is 22, avails of the service at one of St Christopher’s Respite houses, while Richard’s son Adam (14) attends St Christopher’s school in Longford town.

To date, funds raised have provided a huge boost to the services provided by the team at St Christopher’s. Funds donated to date have enabled management at St Christopher’s Respite houses to install their own sensory garden, to the delight of everyone at the facility, while funds donated to the school, meanwhile, have allowed them to purchase bicycles specially catered to those with special needs.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran