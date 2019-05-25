Elections 2019: Gallery | Longford local election hopefuls rock up to Edgeworthstown count centre

The Longford local election count is set to commence very shortly, with political hopefuls making their way down to take in proceedings.

Early front runner in the Ballymahon MD, Paul Ross, spoke of his delight at topping the polls, according to the tally results. Also present was Joe Flaherty, who is favourite to top the Longford MD polls following a hugely impressive tally.

