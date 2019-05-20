Gallery| Crowds flock to Drumlish for charity fashion show in aid of local mother

A gala fashion fundraiser took place on Friday, May 10, with all proceeds going to local young mother and cancer patient, Nicola Cawley Murphy.

The event will took place in O’Reilly’s Bar and featured all local models and both male and female fashions. There was also a special guest on the night in the shape of a Supermodel travelling in from New York.

The event was kindly supported by Spirit clothing, Kenny’s fashion house, Dress to Impress, Tally Weijl and Amy Leslie designs.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran

