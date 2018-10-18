Longford Leader gallery: Lanesboro’s Fr Brendan O’Sullivan ‘deeply taken aback’ to be honoured as Longford Person of the Year

Lanesboro native Fr Brendan O'Sullivan was the centre of attention last Friday night as the popular local cleric was crowned Longford Person of the Year 2018.

Fr O'Sullivan was honoured alongside eight other nominees on the night, namely: Darragh Greene, John Connell, Majella Doherty, Dermot Brady, Eoin McGinnity, Siobhan Casey, Marie McGivney and Colm Harte.

Here are a flavour of some of the many eye catching images photographer Shelley Corcoran captured on the night.