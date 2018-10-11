Longford Leader gallery: Master chefs serve up mouthwatering Taste of the Lakelands International Food Festival
It has become one of the premier events on the local culinary calendar of late and last weekend's Taste of the Lakelands International Food Festival certainly didn't disappoint.
As some of the Leader's photographs illustrate this week, the two day affair attracted interest from young and old alike.
Here are just a flavour of a handful of images our photographer Shelley Corcoran captured over the course of the weekend.
