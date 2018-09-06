Longford's Backstage Theatre announced as national finalist in first ever National Lottery Good Causes awards

The Backstage Theatre from Longford have beaten stiff competition to be announced as a National finalist and Midlands Region Winners in the Arts & Culture section of the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes.

This Longford arts group has come out tops in the Midlands Region in the Arts & Culture categories, and will proceed to the Awards finals. The winners will be announced at a televised Gala Awards Dinner in Dublin on November 3rd.

Backstage Theatre is a state of the art theatre boasting a 212-seater auditorium, an Atrium Gallery and a studio performance space. Good Causes funding allowed it undertake two major projects with local community groups, in addition to enhancing its ongoing programme of arts activities.



National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated the Backstage Theatre on coming through the Regional stage of the competition and wished everyone in the project the best of luck for the finals.

He said: “We were overwhelmed at the level of entries we received for our first National Lottery Good Causes Awards. We had over 500 applications from every County in Ireland in all categories. Through these Awards we want to show how people, organisations, projects and sports clubs are doing extraordinary things in their communities. This is work that often goes unrecognized.”

Chair of the judging panel, businessman and broadcaster Bobby Kerr, said: “I have been blown away by the standard of the entries for these very important awards. As somebody who travels regularly all over Ireland for my work I am aware of the impact of National Lottery Good Causes funding. It has been an honour to have learned about the inspiring work that is going on around Ireland through the judging process.”