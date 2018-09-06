Longford Leader gallery: Lanesboro Community College Reunion of 1968 First Year students
It was a case of old memories and former glories revisited last weekend as the past pupils of Lanesboro Community College came together for a special reunion.
The secondary school's first year students of 1968 met each other, many for the first time in almost five decades to remember past achievements and tales from yesteryear.
Here are a sample of photographs our photographer Michelle Ghee captured on the day.
