Longford Leader gallery: Rathcline GAA fundraiser takes centre stage at opening day of Galway Races

Reporter:

The Galway Races may have been a tough week for the punters, but for the followers and supporters of Rathcline GAA it was anything but.

That was largely as a result of the south Longford club side's hugely successful fundraising event which was held at the Ballybrit racecourse during its recently held festival.

Here are a flavour of some of the pictures which were taken on the day.