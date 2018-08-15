Longford Leader gallery: Rathcline GAA fundraiser takes centre stage at opening day of Galway Races
The Galway Races may have been a tough week for the punters, but for the followers and supporters of Rathcline GAA it was anything but.
That was largely as a result of the south Longford club side's hugely successful fundraising event which was held at the Ballybrit racecourse during its recently held festival.
Here are a flavour of some of the pictures which were taken on the day.
