PICTURES: Lough Ree Monster sighted in Lanesboro

The Lough Ree Monster was sighted in the south Longford towns of Lanesboro and Ballyleague last weekend as the community came together to celebrate the annual Lough Ree Monster Festival.

Drawing crowds from all over the county and further afield, this year's festival was once again a resounding success and saw stellar events take place for all the family.

The Lough Ree Monster hinself returned to the River Shannon on Friday, August 10, with large crowds turning out to greet him.

His arrival was followed by an 80s Disco with DJ Martin in the Big Red Barn.

Saturday night saw a night of dancing take place in the Big Red Barn with popular country music artist Mike Denver taking to the stage.

On Sunday night, there was a spectacular Dancing & Jiving Competition, with the Conquerers and a whopping €300 in prize money.

Crowds gathered on the banks of the river that night to wave goodbye to the monster and enjoy a beautiful fireworks display.