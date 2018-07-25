Longford Leader gallery: Fun and excitement galore at Granard Show

As had been predicted the weather didn't let organisers down, and neither did spectator numbers as crowds turned out in large numbers for last weekend's Granard Agricultural Show.

Set over the space of two thoroughly enjoyable days, the north Longford town's Higginstown Complex provided the backdrop for the 66th staging of an event which just seems to break new ground with each passing year.

Here are a flavour of some of the many pictures taken on the day.