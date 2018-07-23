Papal trains: Irish Rail warn Longford customers advance booking needed for travel to visit of Pope Francis

Irish Rail has warned those attending World Meeting of Families events, including the Papal mass at the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Sunday 26th August, to be aware that advance booking of Intercity train travel is mandatory for this event.

The rail company is stressing that Intercity train tickets will not be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.

This applies to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from/to Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Roslare.

For existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, a reservation is essential for travel on Sunday 26th August. Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can be booked online.