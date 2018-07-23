Pictures: Motorcycle run in memory of Andrew Rowan takes place in Newtowncashel
Reporter:
Longford Leader
23 Jul 2018
Tomas Rowan, Maggie Igoe and Tom Rowan took part in the motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC, last Saturday.
Johanna Kelly and Stephen Mulligan took part in the motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC, which took place last Saturday.
A motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC, took place last Saturday, departing from The Pier Inn/Rakish Paddys. Pictured are Damien McHugh, Damien Mulvihill and TJ Kiernan.
A motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC, took place last Saturday, departing from The Pier Inn/Rakish Paddys. Picture shows Niall Mulvihill and Damien Walshe.
A motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC, took place last Saturday, departing from The Pier Inn/Rakish Paddys. Pictured are Cherice and Kevin McCormack.
Brian Collins and Eugene O'Leary at the motorcycle run, in memory of the late Andrew Rowan, Newtowncashel, and organised in conjunction with Heatseizers MCC.
