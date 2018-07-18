Longford Leader gallery: Old School New School charity motor show in St Mel's College
The rain may have returned for a while at the weekend, but that didn't stop a large attendance from taking in the aptly named 'Old School New School' Charity Motor Show at St Mel's College.
Cars of all models, ages and varieties were on display throughout the course of what was an occasion to remember for all those who made their way to the Longford town secondary school last Sunday.
Here are some of the many images taken on the day.
