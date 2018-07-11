Longford Leader gallery: Crowds savour annual return of Longford Summer Festival

Most, if not, all of Co Longford must have graced the county town last weekend as thousands of music fans and families took in the 2018 Longford Summer Festival.

The four day music spectacle made its long awaited return last weekend with fun seekers, music fans and interested observers all descending on the town over the course of the weekend.

Here are just a flavour of some of the many eye catching images taken by our photographer Shelley Corcoran.