Longford Leader gallery: Saturday Night Fever at Lip Sync Longford in aid of Ava Lilly & Poppy Moloney and Bethany House
There was much to smile about in the Longford Arms Hotel last weekend as a string of local volunteers and budding performers took part in a thoroughly enjoyable LipSync fundraiser.
The event was held in aid of Ava Lilly & Poppy Moloney and Bethany House and from the evidence of some of the photographs shown, an immensely enjoyable evening was had by all.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on