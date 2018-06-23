Pictures: Mullinalaghta Ladies GFC launch book and celebrate 20th anniversary at the Piker's Lodge in Gowna

Division 3 League Team players; Captain Rachel Gilligan. Amy Brady, Carmel McGivney, Elaine McGivney, Laura Cunningham, Caroline McGivney, Louise Baltein, Shauna Murphy, Emily Hand, Aileen Murphy, Niamh Burke, Edel Sheehy, Lauren Burke, Lisa Mooney, Caoimhe Lynch, Ava Donohoe, Caoimhe Brady, Shannon O'Reilly, Sinéad Reilly, Bronagh Rodgers, Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Teresa and Eamon Sheehy. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Ann Marie Clarke, Marie Matthew. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

James Mooney, Bronagh Rodgers. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Kate Donohoe, Lisa McGovern. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Pauline and David Leonard. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Pauline and Faustina Rodgers. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Paddy Fox, Edel Rooney, Deirdre and Conor McElligott Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Alma and Caoimhe Brady, Marie Mulligan, Bronagh Rodgers. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Edel Sheehy, Aibhín Masterson, Sinéad Reilly, Lisamarie Leonard. Photo by Shelley Corcoran