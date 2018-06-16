Pictures: Lanesboro Honda 50 Run in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis

Lanesboro Honda 50 Run in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis

Jackie Cox at the Lanesboro Honda 50 Run in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis

Brendan Cornyn with his Suzuki AX 100. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

P.J FArry with his Honda Fire Blade from 1997. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Kieran Byrne with his HD Electraglafe from 2012. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Gerry Shanley with his Honda CB 500 from 2002. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Frank Farry with his Honda Goldwing from 2004. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Gordon Keyes with his Honda Deavillie from 2006. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Mary McKeon, Una Compton with Celine and Claire O'Rourke. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Jimmy Clancy with his Honda 125 from 2006. Photo: Michelle Ghee.