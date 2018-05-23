Longford Leader gallery: A royal event at Stars Academy creche

Newtownforbes was filled with excitement on Friday afternoon as the staff and children prepared to stage their own royal wedding ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday morning.

Children were dressed up in fabulous dresses and little suits or shirts for the event as the local creche celebrated the big event.

Donning their handmade crowns, the kids were only too delighted to tuck into the royal feast afterwards with an array of strawberries, buns and a beautiful chocolate and marshmallow wedding cake.

"This is what I enjoy more than anything else," said Maureen Dunne, who runs the Stars Academy creche, "taking current events and celebrating them with the children.

"And we're 15 years open this year too. I opened up in 2003 after rearing seven of my own children. I love it.

“Last week, we had our own Eurovision. I probably enjoy this part of it more than the rest of the curriculum!"

And she certainly got into character, donning a pink coat and a pink hat and going as the Queen.

Recently appointed Acting Co-ordinator of Longford County Childcare Committee (LCCC), Carrieann Belton also attended the prestigious event.

She told the Longford Leader that she was thrilled to be there, because it allowed her to be with the children, which, she said, was the most enjoyable part of the job.

“This is a great emerging curriculum,” she explained to the Longford Leader as the surrounding children tucked in to the goodies that were laid out on little picnic tables for them.

“We're taking something that's happening in the world and celebrating it here in our community.

“Through events like this, the children are able to identify what's going on inside their community and outside their community.

“They'll go home today and have discussions about what's happening with their parents and their siblings.

“It's also a great partnership with the parents who brought in treats and who got their children dressed up for the day, so it's been a real community event.

“Most importantly, the children will have a great memory,” Ms Belton concluded.