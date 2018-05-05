Ballinamuck musician David Kiernan launches debut album 'For the Love of a Song'
Ballinamuck is no stranger to country musicians and the latest offering to come from the north Longford village is David Kiernan, who launched his debut album 'For the Love of a Song' in the Breffni Arms last week.
The launch attracted a large crowd, and top country musicians Mick Flavin, Declan Nerney and Robert Mizzell were among the musicians who performed at the launch of the young musician's album.
“It was a huge success thank God,” an excited David told the Longford Leader.
“We had a crowd of 300! I was thrilled with the crowd and how the night went. I couldn't have been happier with all the people that came and supported me. I'm still on a high from the night!
“Everybody was dancing all night with all the guests we had.”
David's album 'For the Love of a Song' is available now in Dennistons and a few other local shops.
The album is also available on iTunes and Spotify.
Photos: Shelley Corcoran
