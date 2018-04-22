PICTURES: Ballymahon Friends of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin 2018 campaign launch

Ballymahon Friends of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin launched their 2018 fundraising campaign in Ballymahon on Sunday, April 15 last.

The group was established in 2016 to raise much needed funds for the Hospital when family members and friends of the Kelly family came together to support and help little Grace who was born with complicated heart and lung defects.

Grace has since undergone three open heart surgeries at the hospital and will continue to require the services there.

This is the third year of fundraising and sees the group organising a 5k crawl/walk/run and a raffle with some very good prizes up for grabs - most of which are donated by local businesses.

“We would not be able to do what we do without the continued support of local businesses, volunteers and those who buy tickets and support our fundraising,” Chairperson, Paul Kelly said.

“We have been able to present CMRF with over €30,000 in the past two years and have also donated funds to Ronald McDonald House, a charity that provides accommodation for parents of sick children in Our Lady’s.”

Pictures by Shelley Corcoran