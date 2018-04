Drumlish

Maurice, Sandra and Stephen Hickey, Tom Campbell, Malachy and Mary Kellegher were among those who came to pay their respects.

Seán, Kim and Otis Hickey gathered in Drumlish on Easter Sunday.

A parade marches down the streets of Drumlish on its way to the Commemoration event at the Thomas Kellegher memorial.

Brian Casey stands up to read the Roll of Honour.

Bernard Casey, who is a nephew of Bernie Casey, waves the Irish flag at the Easter Commemoration in Drumlish on April 1 last.

Pat Dolan places a commemoration wreath at the memorial to Lieutenant Thomas Kellegher at the Easter Sunday event.

Stephen Fullham paying his respects on the day.

Seamus Kiernan reads the Proclamation to the gathered crowd.