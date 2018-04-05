Longford Leader gallery: Excitement aplenty at Granard Easter Festival and 5km run

The weather mightn't have been at its most inviting over the Bank Holiday weekend, but that didn't stop crowds lining the streets of Granard in large numbers for its annual Easter Festival parade.

A 5km run was also held to mark the occasion, attracting a competitive field of entrants from the locality and surrounding areas.

There was plenty for the more youthful members of onlookers with bouncy castles, face painting and other amusements on display.

Here are some of the many eye catching images our photographer Michell Ghee took over the course of the weekend.