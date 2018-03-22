Longford Leader gallery: Colour and variety galore as Longford celebrates St Patrick's Day in style

Much of the focus last Saturday may have been on Twickenham as Joe Schmidt's Ireland side went in search of Grand Slam glory, but for a couple of hours at least Longford was unquestionably the place to be as it played host to its 2018 St Patrick's Day Parade.

Floats of all different shapes and sizes breezed through the streets of the county town, cheered on by an eager and attentive crowd.

And, despite what turned out to be an overly chilly afternoon the occasion turned out to be one of the event's most memorable in recent years.

Here are a sample of just some of the umpteen eye catching images which were taken on the day.