Photo Gallery: Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty leads 'fantastic' Longford St Patrick's Day parade

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty had the honour of leading today's Longford St Patrick's Day parade as Grand Marshal which was hailed as a 'fantastic' triumph.



RTE's Sinead Hussey was MC for the occasion and the colourful spectacle featured seventy floats.

Cllr Gerry Warnock posted on Facebook: "Absolutely fantastic job on the Longford Parade!! Massive well done to everyone who participated especially the volunteers! Special mention for Niamh Donlon who put her heart and soul into creating a beautiful event for the people of Longford."

Meanwhile, tomorrow, Sunday, March 18, the Longford Chamber of Commerce Padraic Colum lunch takes place in Viewmount House from 1pm, featuring entertainment by the Mulligan Sisters and a keynote talk by local historian Luke Baxter.

