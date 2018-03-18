Pictures: Brian Collum Memorial Chess Tournament in Newtownforbes

The fourth annual Brian Collum Memorial Chess Tournament took place on Friday, March 9 in the Newtownforbes GAA Sports complex.

The event which is for primary school children attracted 480 competitors on 120 teams of four making it the largest chess tournament in the country by a distance.

Each child had five games and the wonderful behaviour of the competitors made the staging of an event of this size very easy.

The organisers would like to thank Newtownforbes and Clonguish GAA for the use of their complex and all the volunteers who helped put the hall together and take it back down again!

The overall winning team was Summerhill A from Athlone; Killeen A, Drumlish B,T ashinny A and Newtowngore A came joint second.

Each participant received a medal and there were county cups for Summerhill A (Roscommon), Killeen A (Longford) and Newtowngore (Leitrim).

The purpose of the event is to remember Brian Collum and to give all the children a great day out as well as encourage more children to playing chess. Last Friday's event managed to do all three! Also see Page 50.

Photos by Shelley Corcoran.