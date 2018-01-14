Longford Leader gallery: Streete Parish Park Family Fun 5k Walk in aid of Edgeworthstown Branch of St Christopher’s
There was a healthy turnout recently in Streete for family fun 5km walk in aid of the Edgeworthstown Branch of St Christopher’s Services.
The weather, albeit crisp, held out too as young and old came together for what was an occasion to remember along the Longford-Westmeath border.
Here are a flavour of just some of the images taken on the day.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on