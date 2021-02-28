Longford ladies football online referee courses and webinars

As we continue in Level 5 lockdown we are all reminded to continue with the regulations as announced by the health authorities on December 30 last.



This means unfortunately a total ban on training and playing football at all grades in the LGFA is still in place.



It is important that we follow these important guidelines which have been outlined by the relevant authorities. However, it is also very important that we all keep ourselves active during this time by daily participation in some form of physical activity.



Getting out for a fast walk, a run or just a stroll while keeping in mind the 5km rule from your home is a good way to clear the head and get out for some fresh air. On social media during this lockdown there are various health and fitness webinars which are worth joining in on. However, the most important matter for us all is to remember to keep ourselves, our families and neighbours safe and healthy during this testing time. If any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie.



Remember please STAY SAFE during this testing time.



LGFA Referee Courses

Longford LGFA invites interested people to apply for the following online referee courses which will be organised by the LGFA.



Course 1 an Online Go-Games Referee Course and course 2 an Online Youth Club Referee Course.



Course 1, the Go-games referees course is designed for participants under 15 years old which will train new referees to officiate at non-competitive Go-Games. On completion of the course the referee will be qualified to referee up to under-12 non-competitive Go-Games. This course will be rolled out over one evening as a webinar. This webinar will last 2 hour’s maximum. A minimum number of 12 participants are required for the course to be viable and only those registered on the specific link will gain access to online course.



Course 2 the Online Youth Club Referee Course is aimed at recruiting and training new referees to officiate at competitive club football games at juvenile level (U12-U-16) depending on the age of the referee. This course is available to counties running underage competitions from U-12 up to U-16. The participants must be 17 years old and over. This course will be rolled out over two evenings as webinars. Each webinar will last 2 hour’s maximum. Participants must complete an online rules test within 7 days of completing webinar 2. Upon completion of course the referee will receive official certification.



County boards will be asked to get each referee to register via a specific link. A minimum number of 12 participants are also required for this course to be viable and only those registered on specific links will gain access to online course.



If interested in either of these referee courses please make contact by email through a parent/guardian to Sandra Hogan Longford LGFA Secretary email address secretary.longford@lgfa.ie for more information and how to register for the relevant course.

Congratulations

To Longford ladies senior county player and current Longford ladies minor selector/coach Mairead Reynolds (Dromard) and her husband Peter on the recent birth of their first child a girl who they named Lily Brady. Hopefully mum Mairead and baby Lily are doing well. We all look forward to hopefully seeing Mairead back playing football in the blue and gold colours of her club and county and back coaching this year’s Longford minor ladies’ football team when it is safe to do so.



Club Registration

All club’s registrars please be aware that the registration system Servasport has been removed and a new system for player registration named “Foireann” is now in place. As Foireann is a new system, significant support materials have been prepared and are available from the LGFA website. All club Registrars will receive an email with details on this new system from our County Registrar Mary Kiernan. Included are documents describing how to complete all of the main tasks, with screenshots as appropriate. There are also a large number of videos which run through the tasks with these videos available to view by logging into www.ladiesgaelic.ie All clubs Registrars should contact Mary Kiernan if support is needed to get your ladies club registration system setup. Marys email address is registrar.longford@lgfa.ie

LGFA Webinars

Upcoming important webinars which are taking place online during February and March 2021. If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar. Below is a list of upcoming online topics.

Topic: Club PRO webinar on February 24.

Topic Linesperson Training webinar on March 1.

Topic: Essentials of GDPR webinar on March 2.

Topic: Running an effective meeting webinar on March 3.

Topic: Gaelic 4Mothers & Others webinar on March 16.

Topic: CODA Rules for Club Officers on March 22.

To book a place on any of the above webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic/ upcomingwebinars.ie Booking is essential.

Items of Interest

If any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your information in this column.



Sympathy

Longford LGFA would like to sympathise with Patricia Hourican captain of the 2020 Colmcille senior ladies football team and her family on the recent death of her Granny Margaret Hourican who passed away recently. Margaret was a great supporter of Colmcille and Longford ladies football. May she rest in peace.

U-14 County Panel

Longford ladies county U-14 management Christy Hopkins and Charlene Oates are presently looking for interested people to help out the U-14 management in the following positions at training sessions and during games. Female Liaison Officer, Covid Supervisor and Medical Officer. If interested, please contact Christy at 086-8399057 or Charlene at 0861650780.



Club Email Accounts

If any club has changed secretaries following their AGM for the forthcoming year, please note the password on the email account should be reset so that the previous secretary no longer has access for governance purposes. If you require this password reset please contact secretary.longford@lgfa.ie for more information