Longford ladies football finalise management teams for 2021 season

Since Christmas, Longford ladies executive committee along with the help of an interview committee were busy meeting and putting together management teams for all ladies county panels from senior to U-14 in the county.



A lot of hard work was invested in this process and in the end thanks to the hard work of committee members involved all panels from senior to U-14 level now have been filled.



Unfortunately, due to the current Level 5 restrictions county or club panels cannot assemble for group training. Hopefully in the coming months and only when safe to do so all our lady footballers will hopefully get back out on the football fields for training and competitive games.



In the meantime, managers of our county panels have drawn up individual and home training programmes for girls on the county panels who are allowed to train on an individual basis to help them maintain a level of fitness which will hopefully have all girls match fit when training and games hopefully resume in the near future.



Longford LGFA can now introduce the new managers and their management teams who will take charge of the various county teams in Longford during 2021.

Senior Manager: Brian Noonan (Mostrim)

Brian Noonan is well known on the Longford ladies football scene. The popular Mostrim native previously managed the Longford minor ladies during the 2016/17 seasons and again in 2020 with that season cut short due to the arrival of the Covid-19 virus.



A very experienced manager who also took charge of his club Mostrim senior ladies team and led them to two county finals is really looking forward to the challenge ahead and believes in Longford’s ability with a lot of very promising young footballers progressing from the successful underage county teams to the senior set-up.



The Longford senior ladies team will play in division 3 of the Lidl National Football League this season and in the Intermediate championship later in the year. Brian has assembled a very experienced backroom team which includes, Selectors/Coaches: Vinny Nally, (St. Mary’s Granard), Emmet Toher (Killoe), Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond), John Coyle (Mostrim). S&C Coach: Sharon Dowd (Killoe).

Minor Manager: Alan Mullen (Westmeath)

Alan Mullen from the Rosemount club in Westmeath is well known in Longford LGFA circles having been involved as a selector with the 2019/20 Longford senior ladies management team and during that time has built up a good knowledge of the underage football scene in Longford.



Alan has coached various lady’s senior teams in his home county including the Athlone Institute of Technology senior team and most recently the very successful Sarsfields Mountmellick senior ladies team in county Laois.



Alan's management team include, Selectors/Coaches: Paul Keena (Carrickedmond), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard), Laura Gallaher (Killoe). High Performance Coach: John Benton (St. Brigid’s). S&C Coach: Shane Mahon (Abbeylara). FLO: Lorraine Corrigan (Drumlish).

U-16 Joint Managers: Pat Tiernan (Grattans) and Sharon Rabbit (Mullinalaghta)

Pat and Sharon are back in charge of the Longford U-16 panel for a second year having been in charge during 2020. Unfortunately, their first season in charge was cut short due to the arrival of the coronavirus. Both hope 2021 will be a much longer year on the football fields and are looking forward to assembling their county panel when it is safe to do so.



Sharon knows the underage scene in Longford very well being involved with underage teams in her own club Mullinalaghta and also through her job as a teacher in Cnoc Mhuire Granard where she also coaches the various girls football teams.



Pat is very well known in Longford LGFA circles as Chairman of his lady’s club Grattan’s and also as the Development Officer of Longford Ladies county board. Pat and Sharon also managed the successful 2019 U-14 Longford ladies “C” championship Leinster winning team.



U-14 Joint Managers: Christy Hopkins (Rathcline) and Charlene Oates (Mostrim)

Christy Hopkins and Charlene Oates are also back in charge for a second year in a row as the joint managers of the Longford ladies U-14 county team. Both are very popular underage coaches in Longford who worked very well together at this level last year but unfortunately their 2020 season came to a premature end with the arrival of Coronavirus in March of that year.



Christy previously coached the Longford U-12 and U-13 development panels in Longford and both he and Charlene are heavily involved with underage football coaching up to U-14 level with their club's Rathcline and Mostrim.



Outside of their LGFA activities Christy and Charlene are both heavily involved with community games at club and county levels bringing numerous county titles in various events back to their parishes.

LGFA Covid-19 Restrictions Latest Update

The Management Committee of LGFA held a meeting last week following the update from the Gaelic Games Covid Advisory group.



The meeting considered the advice of this group and agreed that the incidence of the virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the LGFA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time.



As the situation with the virus remains fluid, it is unfortunately impossible for the association to put definitive dates in place for when Inter-County training or games may resume but they have confirmed activity will not return prior to March 5 next while Level 5 restrictions remain in place.



However, the LGFA remain committed to providing at least a four-week window for teams between the return of collective training and the commencement of competitive games so as the situation progresses they will provide an update in relation to competitions in their master fixture plan.



In the interim, the LGFA would like to thank county boards, players and managers for their understanding of the current situation and for co-operating with them in ensuring that collective training does not take place. It is imperative that this directive is strictly adhered to and any breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with as a high level offence. The organisation also wishes to remind counties that all pitches and gyms must remain closed for the time being.



The LGFA want to assure counties that they are committed to getting counties and clubs returning to training as soon as Government restrictions permit and they will keep everyone informed with all updates in this regard. The safety of all players, mentors, officials and their families must remain central to the decision making process over the coming weeks.



Membership Forms

Clubs please note that all club members should complete a new membership form every year in case any of their details have changed. Please use the following link to access the 2021 membership forms https://ladiesgaelic.ie/

data-protection-and-gdpr/

Club Registration

A reminder to all clubs that an emails was sent out to each club secretary at the end of last year informing club’s that the registration system Servasport has been removed and the LGFA now have a new system for player registration named “Foireann”.

As Foireann is a new system, significant support materials have been prepared and are available. All club Chairpersons and club Registrars will have got email details from our County Registrar Mary Kiernan, on the new system. Included are documents describing how to complete all of the main tasks, with screenshots as appropriate. There are also a large number of videos which run through the tasks with these videos available to view by logging into www.ladiesgaelic.ie

All clubs Registrars should contact Mary if any support is needed to get your ladies club registration system setup. Marys email address : registrar.longford@lgfa.ie



Under-14 County Panel

The new U-14 county ladies joint managers Christy Hopkins and Charlene Oates are asking all Longford LGFA clubs to inform their U-14 players that they are looking for girls who interested in joining the 2021 county panel and that are at a sufficient level to put their names forward and for the club secretary or parent of the girl to contact either Christy at 086 839 9057 or Charlene at 086 165 0780 with the players name, DOB, club and parents contact phone number.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the new management team are unable to hold trials at this present time.

Following this contact, the management will discuss individual training with each girl and parent. Please bear in mind a good fitness level will be an important factor in being selected.

Injury Fund

As we remain in Level 5 lockdown, all official training sessions are suspended, therefore the Injury Fund is also suspended.

Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training programme from December 31 last the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

Where clubs are engaging the services of a third party personal trainer/coach, the club should ensure the trainer has the correct insurances and qualifications in place. All clubs are reminded that preliminary claim forms and applications for prior approval requests should be submitted to the county secretary by email as we remain working from home and have limited access to the post.

Prior approval must be sought for all private treatment by a submitted referral letter, on headed paper from the doctor/clinic, with a request from the claimant to have the treatment expense considered for approval. Private treatment refers to MRIs, private X-rays, consultations, surgery etc.

Should any club/claimant have a query on the treatments which are covered under the LGFA Injury Fund, they should contact Longford county secretary or Amy Coll amy.coll@lgfa.ie before the appointment.

Any private treatment not prior approved will not be reimbursed under the Fund. Once a claimant has finished treatment, a fully completed Injury Claim Form and original paid receipts are required for payment to be assessed.

Club Email Accounts

If any club has changed secretaries following their AGM for the forthcoming year, please note the password on the email account should be reset so that the previous secretary no longer has access for governance purposes.

If you require this password reset please contact secretary.longford@lgfa.ie for more information.

LGFA Webinars

Upcoming important webinars which are taking place online during February 2020.

If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar. Below is a list of upcoming online topics.

Topic: ‘Showcasing your County’ webinar for the county PRO on February 18.

Topic: ‘Teamwork and Building Networks’ on February 24.

To book a place on any of the above webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic/

upcomingwebinars.ie

Safeguarding 2 Workshop

Longford Sports Partnership will hold a Safeguarding 2 club children’s officer workshop on Thursday, February 25 and which will be provided over zoom.

The cost of registering for this course is €15 per person. For more information, please email sports@longford coco.ie