Longford images feature in Sportsfile’s iconic GAA annual ‘A Season of Sundays’

Over the past twenty-three years, Sportsfile’s ‘A Season of Sundays’ has become an Irish annual sporting tradition, marking the end of each season with a stunning collection of images. The eagerly anticipated book looks back at all the memories throughout the year.

This year’s instalment captures the highs and lows of the GAA in another bright and absorbing season which includes images from Longford.

We were treated to what was one of the best football championships in recent memory.

Fourteen-man Dublin held off Kerry in a thrilling final, a difficult free for Dean Rock in the last play of the game – set us up for an incredible replay. Jim Gavin and Dublin were in the driving seat and retained the Sam Maguire Cup winning the All Ireland for a historic 5th year in a row.



In the hurling, 2019 was a year that saw some remarkable matches. In the Semi Finals, Limerick were looking to defend their title but narrowly missed out by 1 point against Kilkenny, while Tipperary pulled a heroic win over Wexford in theirs. Tipperary defeated fourteen-man Kilkenny to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup winning their third All Ireland title of the decade.



Sinéad Aherne lifted the Brendan Martin Cup as Dublin secured another historic 3rd All Ireland senior title in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Ladies Gaelic Football Final. While in the Camogie, Galway overcame Kilkenny to reclaim the O’Duffy Cup the first time since 2013.



Speaking at the launch, the book’s creator Ray McManus said: “At Sportsfile I have a great team of photographers and as The Press Photographers Association of Ireland catch-phrase goes, Capturing History is our main aim every year. Various parts of the country will have their own piece of history to remember this year – be that Mullinalaghta’s run in the All-Ireland club football championship or Leitrim’s promotion to Division Three or Laois’s first appearance in an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final since 1979. But the biggest piece of history will be remembered by Dubliners all over the GAA world for the capture of the Sam Maguire for the fifth time in a row."



Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Seán Ó hÓráin said: "I warmly congratulate Ray McManus and the whole Sportsfile team on this the 23rd edition of ‘A Season of Sundays’. That statistic in itself is a remarkable feat and a credit to all involved in producing a publication that illuminates the latter end of our year, reminding us of the highs of another memorable season but also of some of the lesser spotted treasures. This is only achieved by having a presence at so many of our fixtures at all grades in all codes in so many places around the country and indeed around the globe. Well done also to Carroll’s of Tullamore for their ongoing support of Gaelic games and I look forward to getting a copy of this year’s offering."



John Comerford, CEO of the book’s sponsors Carroll’s of Tullamore said: “Each year we are delighted by the publication with it’s wonderful selection of captivating imagery that brings the GAA season to life. Carroll’s has deep roots in GAA as proud sponsors of the Offaly teams, and this publication is an extension of our connection to the GAA community across the country. Once again, we are thrilled to be sponsors of ‘A Season of Sundays’, I wish to congratulate Ray and his talented team on another fantastic edition marking another captivating year of GAA.”

It would make the perfect Christmas gift for any GAA fan, retailing at €27.95 from bookstores nationwide and online at www.sportsfile.com.