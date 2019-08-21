Longford GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Wednesday, August 21

Junior Football Championship Group 1 ROUND 5

Fr Manning Gaels V BYE

Emmet Park: Emmet Óg Killoe V Dromard 7:30pm M Glancy

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Round 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Carrick Sarsfields 7:30pm

Under 12 Longford Football Darragh Doherty Group Round 1

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Southern Gaels 7:30pm J Cullen

U10 Respect Exhibition Go Games

All games at 7pm

Killoe: Killoe Óg, St. Francis, Longford Slashers

Ardagh: St. Patricks Óg, Carrick Sarsfields, Grattan Gaels, Granard

Drumlish: St. Vincent’s, Clonbroney, St. Dominic’s, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Abbeylara: Northern Gaels, St. Colmcille’s, Wolfe Tones Óg

Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Clonguish Óg, Southern Gaels

Thursday, August 22

Minor Football ‘C’ Cup Semi Final

Extra Time If Necessary

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Dominic’s 7pm G Carberry

McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup Round 4

All games at 7:30pm - Group 1

Carrick Sarsfields V BYE

Higginstown: Granard V St. Colmcille's D Tiernan

Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Western Gaels Conceded

GROUP 2

Killoe Óg V BYE

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg V Emmet Óg Killoe H O Kane

McDonalds Under 16 Football 'C' Cup Round 4

Both games at 7:30pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St Vincent's

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Grattan Gaels P Mc Kenna

Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 1

All games at 7:30pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Óg V Killoe Óg

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Óg V St. Colmcille's J Cullen

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V Northern Gaels

Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group Round 4

Ballymahon V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Southern Gaels 8pm C Egan

Friday, August 23

Junior Football Championship Group 1 Round 5

Legan Sarsfields V St Mary's Granard Conceded

McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup Round 4

GROUP 2

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patrick's Óg 6:30pm

Saturday, August 24

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Emmet Óg V Dromard 6:30pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow V Cashel 4:45pm

McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup

Both Games at 11am

Mc Gee Park: St. Colmcille’s V Carrick Sarsfields F Toher

Higginstown: Granard V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels P Mc Kenna

All-Ireland Rounders U15 Boys & Girls - Limerick



Sunday, August 25

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s V Colmcille 6:30pm A Dowler

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee V Ballymore 4:45pm

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Relegation ROUND 1

Mostrim V BYE

Keenan Park: Rathcline V St. Mary’s Granard 2pm

All-Ireland Rounders U14 & U16 Mixed - Limerick



Monday, August 26

Herterich’s Butchers Minor Football Championship ROUND 2

GROUP 1

Longford Slashers V BYE

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg V Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's 7:30pm

GROUP 2

Higginstown: Granard V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7:30pm

St. Colmcille's/St. Francis V BYE

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Final

ET if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St. Francis V Grattan Gaels 7pm

Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group Round 5

Both games at 7pm

Dromard V BYE

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Shannon Gaels

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Longford Slashers

Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 4

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg V Northern Gaels 7:30pm

Tuesday, August 27

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Round 2

Both Games at 7.30pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Killoe Óg

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis

Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 2

McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s V Grattan Óg 7pm

Wednesday, August 28

Junior Football Championship Quarter Final Playoff 1

Mostrim V BYE

Venue TBC: Legan Sarsfields V Longford Slashers 8pm

Under 12 Longford Football David McGivney Group

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Clonguish Óg 7pm

Granard V BYE

U8 Respect Exhibition Go Games

All games at 7pm

Colmcille: St. Colmcille’s, St. Vincent’s, Clonguish Óg

Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, St. Patricks Óg, Northern Gaels

Grattans: Grattan Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Granard: Granard, Killoe Óg, St. Francis, Clonbroney

Cashel: Southern Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Dominic’s