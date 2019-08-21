Longford GAA fixtures for the week ahead
Longford GAA fixtures for the week ahead
Wednesday, August 21
Junior Football Championship Group 1 ROUND 5
Fr Manning Gaels V BYE
Emmet Park: Emmet Óg Killoe V Dromard 7:30pm M Glancy
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Round 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Carrick Sarsfields 7:30pm
Under 12 Longford Football Darragh Doherty Group Round 1
Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Southern Gaels 7:30pm J Cullen
U10 Respect Exhibition Go Games
All games at 7pm
Killoe: Killoe Óg, St. Francis, Longford Slashers
Ardagh: St. Patricks Óg, Carrick Sarsfields, Grattan Gaels, Granard
Drumlish: St. Vincent’s, Clonbroney, St. Dominic’s, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Abbeylara: Northern Gaels, St. Colmcille’s, Wolfe Tones Óg
Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Clonguish Óg, Southern Gaels
Thursday, August 22
Minor Football ‘C’ Cup Semi Final
Extra Time If Necessary
Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Dominic’s 7pm G Carberry
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup Round 4
All games at 7:30pm - Group 1
Carrick Sarsfields V BYE
Higginstown: Granard V St. Colmcille's D Tiernan
Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Western Gaels Conceded
GROUP 2
Killoe Óg V BYE
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg V Emmet Óg Killoe H O Kane
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'C' Cup Round 4
Both games at 7:30pm
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St Vincent's
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Grattan Gaels P Mc Kenna
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 1
All games at 7:30pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Óg V Killoe Óg
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Óg V St. Colmcille's J Cullen
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V Northern Gaels
Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group Round 4
Ballymahon V BYE
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Southern Gaels 8pm C Egan
Friday, August 23
Junior Football Championship Group 1 Round 5
Legan Sarsfields V St Mary's Granard Conceded
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup Round 4
GROUP 2
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patrick's Óg 6:30pm
Saturday, August 24
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Emmet Óg V Dromard 6:30pm
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow V Cashel 4:45pm
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup
Both Games at 11am
Mc Gee Park: St. Colmcille’s V Carrick Sarsfields F Toher
Higginstown: Granard V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels P Mc Kenna
All-Ireland Rounders U15 Boys & Girls - Limerick
Sunday, August 25
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s V Colmcille 6:30pm A Dowler
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee V Ballymore 4:45pm
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Relegation ROUND 1
Mostrim V BYE
Keenan Park: Rathcline V St. Mary’s Granard 2pm
All-Ireland Rounders U14 & U16 Mixed - Limerick
Monday, August 26
Herterich’s Butchers Minor Football Championship ROUND 2
GROUP 1
Longford Slashers V BYE
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg V Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's 7:30pm
GROUP 2
Higginstown: Granard V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7:30pm
St. Colmcille's/St. Francis V BYE
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Final
ET if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St. Francis V Grattan Gaels 7pm
Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group Round 5
Both games at 7pm
Dromard V BYE
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Shannon Gaels
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Longford Slashers
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 4
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg V Northern Gaels 7:30pm
Tuesday, August 27
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Round 2
Both Games at 7.30pm
Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Killoe Óg
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group Round 2
McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s V Grattan Óg 7pm
Wednesday, August 28
Junior Football Championship Quarter Final Playoff 1
Mostrim V BYE
Venue TBC: Legan Sarsfields V Longford Slashers 8pm
Under 12 Longford Football David McGivney Group
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Clonguish Óg 7pm
Granard V BYE
U8 Respect Exhibition Go Games
All games at 7pm
Colmcille: St. Colmcille’s, St. Vincent’s, Clonguish Óg
Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, St. Patricks Óg, Northern Gaels
Grattans: Grattan Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Granard: Granard, Killoe Óg, St. Francis, Clonbroney
Cashel: Southern Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Dominic’s
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on