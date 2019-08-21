Flynn & Lynch to sponsor Longford GAA 2020 Half Time Draw fundraiser

Longford GAA are delighted to welcome on board Flynn & Lynch Life & Pensions as sponsor of our 2020 Half Time Draw fundraiser.



Enda & Michael have been great supporters of various Longford GAA events over the years and have recently come on board as sponsor for our Half Time Draw fundraiser.



All monies raised from the Half Time Draw go directly to supporting the initiatives of the 2020 Committee which include 3rd level Bursaries, Leaving & Junior Cert grinds, Careers Advice Service, referee supports, footballs for all development squad players to name just a few.



Half Time draw tickets will be on sale at all games in Pearse Park in the weeks ahead as the Club Championships reach the final stages. €100 to be won each evening so please support and be in with a chance to be one of the lucky winners.