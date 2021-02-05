Midland Hearing Care, Longford invests in Sanity System

Midland Hearing Care is pleased to announce in addition to all the existing precautions taken around the Covid-19 virus we have invested in a SANITY SYSTEM.

Sanity System is tested and certified to be 99.9% effective in the Elimination of Covid-19.

Sanity System solutions are Tested and Certified portable devices that produce Ozone gas. Ozone gas purifies air and surfaces, quickly ensuring that all surfaces; glass, carpets, walls and hard to reach areas are sanitised and safe for patients and staff.

Midland Hearing Care is a Diagnostic Audiology Hearing Healthcare Clinic.

The Clinic is celebrating two years of service in the Community of Longford.

Look after your hearing health, should you require an appointment please contact us:

Midland Hearing Care,

1 Church Street,

Longford.

Clinic Landline: 043 3368029

Clinic mobile: 087 675 0540

Email: info@midlandhearingcare.com

www.midlandhearingcare.com